Matt Gaetz assaulted outside town hall meeting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Matt Gaetz was allegedly assaulted while leaving the Brew Ha Ha town hall meeting on Saturday, June 1.
Video taken by a Brew Ha Ha employee appears to show someone throws a drink at Gaetz's back as he exited a building and walked through protestors.
Police say 25-year-old Amanda L. Kondrat'yev was quickly detained and arrested with no further incident.
Police say she was protesting the town hall.
