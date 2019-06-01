Matt Gaetz assaulted outside town hall meeting in Pensacola Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Matt Gaetz was allegedly assaulted while leaving the Brew Ha Ha town hall meeting on Saturday, June 1.

Video taken by a Brew Ha Ha employee appears to show someone throws a drink at Gaetz's back as he exited a building and walked through protestors.

Police say 25-year-old Amanda L. Kondrat'yev was quickly detained and arrested with no further incident.

Police say she was protesting the town hall.

