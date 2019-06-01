Northwest Florida

Matt Gaetz assaulted outside town hall meeting in Pensacola

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 03:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 04:22 PM CDT

Matt Gaetz assaulted outside town hall meeting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Matt Gaetz was allegedly assaulted while leaving the Brew Ha Ha town hall meeting on Saturday, June 1. 

Video taken by a Brew Ha Ha employee appears to show someone throws a drink at Gaetz's back as he exited a building and walked through protestors. 

Police say 25-year-old Amanda L. Kondrat'yev was quickly detained and arrested with no further incident.

Police say she was protesting the town hall. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center