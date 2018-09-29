Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
UPDATE (6:30PM) -- Immediately after the verdict, Rice was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge. She received 30 years for the accessory after the fact charge.
UPDATE (6:00pm) -- After four days of testimony, a jury has found Mary Rice, the woman accused in a deadly multi-state crime spree, guilty of murder and accessory after the fact.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The trial of Mary Rice continues today with testimony from her brother Joseph Craig. The defense team brought it's first witnesses to the stand early this morning.
Craig told jurors he met Billy Boyette at Rice's home a few days before the Milton murders. He says he became worried about Rice that morning, and tried to call her but didn't get an answer. He says Rice was always helping people and letting them stay at her home. He says if Rice was in danger he would have helped her.
Jurors also heard from a woman who worked at a Dollar General store around the time of the Milton murders. She told jurors Boyette and Rice came into her store around the time of the murders. She says Boyette told her he had just killed his ex girlfriend. The woman says she did not know how to react, because she thought he was joking. She says Boyette would motion to Rice and she would do as he said. The woman says Rice's behavior pointed to some sort of abuse. She told jurors she contacted Rice's attorney after she saw the pair on the news.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash