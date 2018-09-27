Mary Rice trial continues with law enforcement testimonies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video Video Video Video Video Video Video Video Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The state rested its case Wednesday in the trial of Mary Rice.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from law enforcement officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

One FDLE official who testified says she tested the DNA on the white rope and the shoelaces that were used to tie up victim Kayla Crocker.

The witness says there was too little DNA on the white rope and shoelaces to tie to Rice, but that does mean she did not touch the items. She says if Rice were to wash her hands, then less DNA would have been transferred. She went on to say that Crocker had DNA under her right hand, but there was too little to compare to anyone.

Another witness named James Hayes testified about putting an ad in the Pensacola Shopper back in February of 2017, about selling a gun. He alluded to Rice being the one who purchased the gun for $420. Hayes said it was dark outside at the time so he had a hard time seeing who it was. He says the woman said she was taking the gun to her husband.

One FDLE Investigator showed surveillance video of Rice inside two Dollar Generals back on February 6th, 2017. At one of the stores, she purchased a pair of shoes, boxer shorts, energy drinks, and 60 minute Tracfone cards.

That same investigator also testified about Rice's Facebook and text messages to Boyette. Some of the messages are too graphic, but Rice and Boyette would flirt and talk about being together. These messages were sent from October of 2016 right up until the murders.