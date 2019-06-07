Man shot in Cantonment drive-by shooting dies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man has died after he was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday, June 5.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 500-block of Irene Lane in the Cantonment area Wednesday in reference to a drive-by shooting. Police found 38-year-old Chester Purifoy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg

Purifoy was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries on Friday, June 7.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.