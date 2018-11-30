Man out of hospital, arrested after crashing into a dozen cars

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man accused of hitting nearly a dozen cars on a busy highway is now in jail and he's facing a list of charges.

Daniel Weidman, 38, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Thursday. He's accused of crashing his Jeep into a dozen vehicles along Navarre Parkway last weekend.

"At least he's now out of the hospital and in jail where he belongs," Tina Maloney said.

Maloney says her daughter Heidi Mefford was visiting from Nashville for the holidays.

"My daughter called me after he had smashed into the rear of her car very hard saying to me 'Mom someone is trying to kill me. Help, someone is trying to kill me,'" Maloney said.

Weidman is charged with 12 counts of DUI damage to property or person, 12 counts of reckless driving with damage to property or person and 11 counts of failure to stop and remain at crash involving injury.

Maloney thinks the charges should be upgraded.

"This guy tried to murder my daughter as well as other people on the highway," she said. "At the bare minimum, it's assault with a deadly weapon. That Jeep is a deadly weapon."

In the report, deputies note Weidman appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. He's quoted saying "'Take me to the center of the sun this instance" and he referred to himself as the "president, king, Albert Einstein and God."

A family member told investigators he had recently changed his anti-depression medication causing his behavior to change.

"If he's on medication or has a drug problem, I hope he gets help, but he needs to remain off the highway, he's a danger to other people and needs to be put in jail for a long time," Maloney said.