Man arrested for masturbating at Pensacola park

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 02:40 PM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 11:10 PM CST

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man from Holt has been charged with indecent exposure after police say he exposed himself at a Pensacola park. 

Jerry Edward House, 53, was arrested Thursday. 

A Pensacola police officer working in an undercover capacity was walking along a trail at 5500 Scenic Highway in an area known as the "Chimney." While walking, the officer saw House standing on the trail then following him. The undercover officer says he turned around to find House masturbating. He showed House his department-issued badge and arrested him. 

The officer says there were multiple people on the trail at the time, a couple fishing and an individual on the beach nearby. 

