Man accused of helping deadly hit-and-run suspect turns self into police

Ricardo Mars Mugshot from Escambia County Jail log.

Pensacola, FL (WKRG) - One of two men wanted for allegedly helping a suspect in a deadly hit and run in Pensacola turned himself into police. Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Woods confirms Ricardo Mars turned himself into Pensacola Police late Friday night. Records indicate he was released on bond minutes later.

Mars, along with Darius Brown, is accused of helping Markquise Wallace evade capture for a month. Wallace is accused of being the driver in a fatal hit and run that killed two people on Cervantes Street. Darius Brown is still wanted.