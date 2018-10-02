Local doctor: Best time for flu shot is now Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Flu numbers are relatively low across Florida, Alabama and the rest of the United States but a local doctor says this is the best time to get vaccinated.

"The best time to get it is between mid-September, mid-November," Dr. John Lanza at the Escambia County Health Department said. "That means that it will be at its highest effectiveness during typically the worst part of the flu season."

This comes after more than 80,000 flu-related deaths last winter which is the largest number in four decades. He says most of the more than 170 children who died had not been vaccinated.

"I've been getting the flu shot now for at least the last ten years," Mike Cullen said. "I talked with my doctor who's given the same kind of advice to get a flu shot. One year I got a flu shot. I said I got the flu. He said can you imagine what it would be like had you not gotten the flu shot?"

"I've already gotten my flu shot," Karen Peters said. "I got it in September. I get it every year without fail."

A lot of people say they don't get the vaccine because they're afraid it will make them sick but Dr. Lanza says that's a myth.

"It is impossible, not possible, can I say it another way? You cannot get the flu from getting a flu shot," Dr. Lanza said.

After two years off the market, the nasal spray is back this year and that's just as effective as the shot.