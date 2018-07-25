Lawsuit filed against Pensacola bar, employees

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - Four men who claim they were hit with pepper-spray and assaulted by a bouncer and manager at Wild Greg's Saloon have filed lawsuits in the case.

The incident happened back in May. Christian Walker, Corey Hicks, Brady Pitts and James Danin say they were trying to enter the country-themed nightclub in Downtown Pensacola but were denied access. They claim bar staff used racial slurs.

Manager Kurt Just is accused of using pepper spray on the men. He was arrested after the incident, along with bouncer Korey Moegenburg. Back in May, Just told WKRG News 5 the men were turned away from the bar because they were starting trouble.

"They assaulted me," Just said. "I did defend myself. I was in fear of my life, they tried to rip my chain and take my money out of my pocket. And I pepper sprayed them out of fear."

Hicks claims they did not assault Just or call him a racial slur. Hicks claims Walker was kicked in the face by Moegenburg.

Just told WKRG he's not a racist.

"I basically was called the N word, and I said the only person that is that is you by the way you're acting," Just said. "I'm upset I'm being called a racist because my kids are mixed and my wife is from Africa."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

