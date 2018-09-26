Health Advisory issued for area waters

Pensacola, Florida

The Escambia County, Florida Health Department has issued an alert for several bodies of water because of contamination.

Pensacola, Fla. – Effective immediately, in response to bacteriological sampling, the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is issuing a health advisory for the following location in Escambia County, Florida: Sanders Beach.

Health advisories remain in effect for the following locations:

Bayou Grande at Navy Point, North of Sunset Avenue Bridge

Bayou Chico at Lakewood Park

Bayou Texar at Bayview Park

The bacteriological sampling occurred during water quality monitoring activities, and the level of bacteria has exceeded the level established by state guidelines.

The department advises against any water-related activities at the above locations due to the potential for high bacteria levels.

The department will continue to monitor the water quality in the area and advise the public of results.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health office at 850-595-6700 or visit the Florida Healthy Beaches website by clicking this link. http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/county-detail.html?County=Escambia&Zip=32501-1107

