Health Advisory issued for area waters
Pensacola, Florida
The Escambia County, Florida Health Department has issued an alert for several bodies of water because of contamination.
Pensacola, Fla. – Effective immediately, in response to bacteriological sampling, the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is issuing a health advisory for the following location in Escambia County, Florida: Sanders Beach.
Health advisories remain in effect for the following locations:
Bayou Grande at Navy Point, North of Sunset Avenue Bridge
Bayou Chico at Lakewood Park
Bayou Texar at Bayview Park
The bacteriological sampling occurred during water quality monitoring activities, and the level of bacteria has exceeded the level established by state guidelines.
The department advises against any water-related activities at the above locations due to the potential for high bacteria levels.
The department will continue to monitor the water quality in the area and advise the public of results.
For more information, contact the Environmental Health office at 850-595-6700 or visit the Florida Healthy Beaches website by clicking this link. http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/county-detail.html?County=Escambia&Zip=32501-1107
About the Florida Department of Health The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyEscambia and on Facebook.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
- Florida: New fishing rules on snook and redfish due to red tide