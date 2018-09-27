Northwest Florida

Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 04:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 10:18 PM CDT

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) - A four-year-old child was killed Wednesday afternoon, after being hit by a tractor. The accident happened on Florida Highway 196. News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information

