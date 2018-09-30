Florida woman hit, killed by car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A Panama City, Florida woman was hit and killed Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says Tracey Wayne McDaniel, 56 of Panama City, was traveling west crossing Thomas Drive when she entered the path of travel of 33-year-old Kathie Ann Reissig of Panama City, who was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer. McDaniel was hit and killed.

The crash happened Saturday, September 29th around 7:25 p.m.