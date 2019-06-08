Northwest Florida

Firefighter suffers broken arm in power plant fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- One firefighter is hurt following an early morning fire at a power plant in Pensacola.  According to a post from Escambia County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire at Gulf Power’s Plant Crist on Pate Street shortly before 4 am Saturday.  

The first unit arrived on scene at approximately 3:49 a.m.and reported a working fire in a six-story coal silo. More units were requested and the fire was brought under control around 5:51 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a broken arm and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. No civilian or plant employees were injured.  --Escambia County Fire Rescue FB.

The post says more than 20 units responded to the fire.  

 

 

