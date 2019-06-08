Firefighter suffers broken arm in power plant fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Plant Crist image from Escambia County Fire Rescue FB page

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Plant Crist image from Escambia County Fire Rescue FB page

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- One firefighter is hurt following an early morning fire at a power plant in Pensacola. According to a post from Escambia County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire at Gulf Power’s Plant Crist on Pate Street shortly before 4 am Saturday.

The first unit arrived on scene at approximately 3:49 a.m.and reported a working fire in a six-story coal silo. More units were requested and the fire was brought under control around 5:51 a.m. One firefighter suffered a broken arm and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. No civilian or plant employees were injured. --Escambia County Fire Rescue FB.

The post says more than 20 units responded to the fire.