FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- FDLE agents, assisted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested Kelyton Maxwell, 32, for terrorism and related charges.

In May, FDLE agents began to investigate multiple telephone calls to the Escambia County Courthouse, the county’s 911 call centers and the Pensacola Police Department threatening the detonation of explosive devices inside and outside the building. A call was also received regarding a threat to conduct a mass shooting at an elementary school in Escambia County. The investigation revealed that Kelyton Maxwell had placed all of the telephone threats.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Maxwell charging him with a charge of terrorism, a charge of threat to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device, and a charge of false reports concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction in, or committing arson against, state-owned property, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Maxwell was arrested today and booked into the Escambia County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.