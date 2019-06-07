Families grieve on anniversary of deadly Cervantes hit-and-run Video Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The families of a woman and an eight-month-old baby hit and killed on West Cervantes Street are still grieving on the first anniversary of their death.

Nephateria Williams, 28, was crossing Cervantes the night of June 6, 2018 with the baby Neariaah Williams and the baby's mother Quineka Baldwin. Baldwin survived but Williams and the baby did not.

The suspect, Markquise Wallace, who was driving a white Dodge Challenger, was on the run until July 24th when he was arrested in Pennsylvania and extradited back to Pensacola August 23rd.

Nephateria's father, Marvin Williams, talked to News 5 Thursday afternoon saying they're still just taking it day by day.

"Both families, we're still looking for closure," he said. "You know, we hope everything comes out in the light..that we can rest easy because there's still a lot of grieving going on."

Wallace is still in the Escambia County Jail with a $5 million bond. He's scheduled to be in court August 28.