Escambia County deputies search home and find a huge amount of drugs
(Escambia County, Fla)- Escambia County deputies searched a home with the SWAT Team and narcotics unit early Thursday morning to find a multitude of drugs.
The home is on Majors Road and 33-year-old Maurice Malden was arrested. Deputies say Malden had 25 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of crack, 350 grams of marijuana, 215 grams of meth, 2 handguns and $29,000 worth of cash.
Malden faces multiple charges including possession, trafficking and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.
Malden was given a bond of $286,000.