Northwest Florida

Escambia County deputies search home and find a huge amount of drugs

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:06 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

Escambia County deputies search home and find a huge amount of drugs

(Escambia County, Fla)- Escambia County deputies searched a home with the SWAT Team and narcotics unit early Thursday morning to find a multitude of drugs.

The home is on Majors Road and 33-year-old Maurice Malden was arrested. Deputies say Malden had 25 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of crack, 350 grams of marijuana, 215 grams of meth, 2 handguns and $29,000 worth of cash.

Malden faces multiple charges including possession, trafficking and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Malden was given a bond of $286,000.

 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center