Escambia County deputies search home and find a huge amount of drugs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(Escambia County, Fla)- Escambia County deputies searched a home with the SWAT Team and narcotics unit early Thursday morning to find a multitude of drugs.

The home is on Majors Road and 33-year-old Maurice Malden was arrested. Deputies say Malden had 25 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of crack, 350 grams of marijuana, 215 grams of meth, 2 handguns and $29,000 worth of cash.

Malden faces multiple charges including possession, trafficking and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Malden was given a bond of $286,000.