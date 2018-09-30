Early morning crash claims life of driver

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Fort Walton Beach man.

Troopers say Zachary A McMahan, 33 of Fort Walton Beach was driving a 2000 Lexus 4DR traveling north on State Road 87 at a high speed when McMahan left the road entering the shoulder and overturned. The McMahan was not wearing a seatbelt, ejected from the car and came to a final rest stop in the northbound lane of State Road 87.

85-year-old Fred J. Clark of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida was traveling north on 87 when he hit McMahan who was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened Sunday, September, 30th around 5:30 am near Choctaw Road.