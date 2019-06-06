Duo accused of stealing from vacation homes in Okaloosa County while people slept inside Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Amanda Hunter and Derek Nielsen [ + - ] Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Amanda Hunter and Derek Nielsen [ + - ]

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) --- Two people have been arrested for entering into vacation properties and stealing items.

Amanda Hunter, 33 of Valparaiso, and 27-year-old Derek Nielsen II of Fort Walton Beach were arrested Wednesday after a brief police chase and foot pursuit in Destin. Authorities say Hunter dropped two firearms as she tried to escape.

Last week authorities say Nielsen entered a condo at 4459 Luke Avenue in Destin and was caught in the act stealing belongings. He quickly left the home and got into a car with a woman inside. The vacationers were able to get a good description of the duo.

The two are also accused of stealing a purse and electronics from a property at 3650 Scenic Highway 98. Authorities say the victim's stole credit card and checks and spent $600 at a Destin Walmart. Both were caught on surveillance video.

Hunter and Nielsen are also connected to several break-ins and the theft of a black GMC Denali in Walton County. Authorities say it's the same vehicle they fled from police in.

Hunter is charged with grand theft and uttering a forged instrument.

Nielsen is charged with leaving the scene involving property damage, possession of a

controlled substance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and more.