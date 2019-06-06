Disney brings back Florida resident deal this summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Jan 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Floridians can take advantage of a big discount on tickets to Disney World before Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this summer.

Starting now through Aug. 25, Florida residents can get a three-day ticket for $199 or a four-day option for $219.

The ticket allows residents to visit one park--Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom--per day. Guests can add the park hopper option for an additional fee. There are no blockout dates and the tickets must be used by Aug. 28.

"For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at park entrance," Disney's Park Blog said.

Those who don't live in Florida can purchase the Summer One World Ticket for a total price of $444 (plus tax). The ticket includes admission to each of the Walt Disney World's theme parks and water parks.

