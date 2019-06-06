Northwest Florida

Deputies arrest wanted armed robbery suspect in Shalimar

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG)- A man is in custody accused of attempting to rob a good Samaritan at gunpoint. 

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office took Marqus Ladon Demons, 23, into custody June 5th. He is charged with robbery with a firearm.

According to a press release, the victim told OCSO deputies he was approached by Demons at the Shalimar Tom Thumb May 24th. The victim says Demons asked for a ride to a nearby restaurant, saying he was hungry and homeless.

The victim says Demons then asked him to pull over in a parking lot on 11th Avenue. Demons then pulled out a handgun and demanded all his money stating “I will shoot you right now”. The man replied he had $11 and he could take it, but Demons sprinted away after an employee came out of nearby business.

