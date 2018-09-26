Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
BRENT, Fla (WKRG) -- The Escambia County Sheriffs office arrested 35-year-old Brad Tamarcus Tucker Tuesday for possessing a large amount of drugs and other items.
According to deputies, the narcotics division searched a home on the 6700 block of Flager drive. Inside they found 28.5 grams of Ecstasy, 393 grams of synthetic marijuana, 1,479 Xanax pills, 31 Oxycodone pills, 25.3 grams of cocaine, nearly 8 pounds of marijuana, a stolen 9mm handgun, and $2,800 in cash.
Tucker was booked with a number of drug charges, felon in possession of a firearm, and intent to sell substances within 1000 feet of a school.
