Deadly crash lands man in jail again for DUI this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man is behind bars again this week for driving under the influence but this time, he's charged with manslaughter.

Two men were killed in the crash that sent the car they were in flying into the air hitting a fence and tree.

Joeanner Rogers woke up to the horrible news Thursday that her son, La'Phontae Lewis, was dead.

"My baby," Rogers said. "I'm gonna miss him."

She will miss him along with his sister, Raydiah Felts, who was in Mississippi when she got a call.

"He wrote me on SnapChat last week and said he missed me, loved me, and wanted to see the kids," Felts said.

Lewis and his friend, Antion Lindsay, were killed. The crash happened early in the morning on Palafox Street near Sharmon Street.

The driver, Jamie Hamrick, is now charged with Driving Under the Influence - Manslaughter five days after he was arrested for DUI.

"Why would you want to get back under the wheel and drive again?" Rogers asked.

"I feel like he shouldn't get out," Felts said. "I feel like he should deal with the consequences. If it weren't for him, I feel like my brother would still be here today."

Hamrick is still in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.