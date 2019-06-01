Congressman Gaetz hits three NWFL spots in town hall tour

Related Headlines Matt Gaetz assaulted outside town hall meeting in Pensacola

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) -- About 200 people showed up to Dewey Destin's in Navarre for a chance at some back-and-forth with Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Of the 200, about 20 addressed the congressman in front of attendees, touching on topics from party loyalty, to the Trump investigation, to veterans' issues.

Most spoke out under an umbrella of support for Rep. Gaetz, except for one skeptic who disapproves of the congressman's support for medical marijuana.

"I don't want this to be Colorado. I don't think it helps anything," the participant said.

To which Rep. Gaetz responded: "I don't believe the role of government is to stand between a doctor and a patient if there is a natural product that will better someone's life."

After the event, we asked Rep. Gaetz about the stalling disaster aid bill, as well as his stance on gun reform in the wake of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Those questions are answered in the full interview attached to this article.