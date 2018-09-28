Clinton to campaign with Gillum in Florida

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP photos)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to campaign alongside Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum next month, The Hill first reported.

In a press release Thursday, the Tallahassee mayor said Clinton will appear at one of his events in South Florida on Oct. 23.

"I'm honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month," said Mayor Gillum. "Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election—affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children—and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."

A source told the political website that the former Democratic presidential nominee is “trying to be helpful in any way she can," but some fear her endorsement could hurt his campaign.

“Even Hillary voters don’t want to see or hear from her again," Miami filmmaker Billy Corben said on Twitter.

In August, Gillum beat out Gwen Graham and Phillip Levine to secure the Democratic nomination for governor. Now he's up against Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, whose campaign has already jumped at the chance to use Clinton's endorsement to attack his opponent by comparing the FBI investigation into her e-mails to the FBI investigation clouding Gillum's campaign.

“I’m sure they’ll have lots to talk about when it comes to criminal investigations and dealings with the FBI,” said DeSantis spokesman Stephen Lawson.