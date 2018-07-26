BREAKING: Two dead, including Milton man, in early morning crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead and one injured.
It happened Wednesday morning around 5a.m. on I-10 in Walton County.
Zachary Whiddon, of Milton, was traveling west in a Ford Ranger when he began crossed the median and began rolling killing him.
A toolbox in the back of Whiddon's truck flew out and hit the windshield of an oncoming car driven by 63-year-old Nicholas Fuentes, who also died.
A third vehicle, driven by Caleb Lee, tried to avoid Fuentes and crashed into a tree.
Lee was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Murphy student earns perfect ACT score as a sophomore
- Multiple emergency crews respond to fatal wreck in Citronelle
- Mobile house shot up with 3 kids inside
- Celebrate National Dance Day in downtown Mobile!
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Seeing BP money at work: Officials tour restoration projects in D'Olive Watershed
- UPDATE: More families come forward with reports of kids receiving sleep aids at Camp Beckwith
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash