Jul 26, 2018

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 06:59 AM CDT

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead and one injured.

It happened Wednesday morning around 5a.m. on I-10 in Walton County.

Zachary Whiddon, of Milton, was traveling west in a Ford Ranger when he began crossed the median and began rolling killing him.

A toolbox in the back of Whiddon's truck flew out and hit the windshield of an oncoming car driven by 63-year-old Nicholas Fuentes, who also died.

A third vehicle, driven by Caleb Lee, tried to avoid Fuentes and crashed into a tree.

Lee was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

 

