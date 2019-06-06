Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Jamal Boyer, 23 is charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say he shot a man who blew a kiss at his girlfriend.

Pensacola police believe the victim, Terrel Crayton, blew a kiss at Boyer's girlfriend at an apartment complex. Boyer then became enraged and instructed his girlfriend to drive up next to the car Crayton was riding in on Navy Boulevard, and Boyer opened fire, according to Officer Mike Wood, spokesperson for the Pensacola Police Department.

Crayton was shot in his mouth.

The driver of the car Crayton was riding in, Clarence Williams, was not injured.

Boyer was arrested late Wednesday night and booked into the Escambia County Jail shortly after midnight on Thursday. In addition to attempted murder charges, Boyer is also charged posession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Full statement from Pensacola police:

Pensacola Police arrested Jamal Boyer, 23, 400 block of Deborah Ln., for the attempted murder of Terrel Crayton and Clarence Williams.



On Monday, June 3rd, Crayton was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Williams traveling east on Navy Blvd. when Boyer, a passenger in another vehicle also traveling east, began shooting at the car. Crayton was struck once in the face. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. Williams was not injured.



The investigation revealed while in a nearby apartment complex, Crayton may have "blown a kiss" at a female companion of Boyer 's when the vehicles passed each other, angering Boyer. Shortly thereafter, when they passed the vehicle, Boyer produced the firearm and began shooting at Crayton and Williams.



According to Det. Kylan Osley, several pieces of surveillance video in the area played a key part in bringing the case to a conclusion. No other arrests are expected at this time.



Boyer has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Members of the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, the U.S. Marshall's Service, and the State Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation and arrest of Boyer.

Editor's note: Jamal Boyer is charged with two counts of attempted murder, not premeditated first degree murder, as originally reported on the Escambia County Jail log.

Original article:

Jamal Boyer, 23, was booked into the Escambia County Jail shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Boyer was arrested by Pensacola police and charged with premeditated murder, according to jail records. Boyer is also charged possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon.

WKRG has contacted the Pensacola Police Department to get more information. Watch News 5 This Morning for the latest information on this arrest.