Northwest Florida

BREAKING: One person killed in overnight crash in Pensacola

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 05:04 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 09:26 AM CDT

BREAKING: One person killed in overnight crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a fatal crash in Pensacola. It happened around 2:45 a.m. near North Palafox and Sharmon Street. The roadway is closed at this time. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center