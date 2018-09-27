BREAKING: One person killed in overnight crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a fatal crash in Pensacola. It happened around 2:45 a.m. near North Palafox and Sharmon Street. The roadway is closed at this time.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- USA administration addresses student suspension, nooses found in tree
- $4.1 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Saraland
- Mobile Police make arrest after series of burglaries on Government Blvd.
- "Prichard Love" donation drive and vigil for Eight Mile fire victims happening today