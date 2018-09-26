"Hoax" comment shuts down gate at NAS Whiting Field

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) - The West gate entrance to NAS Whiting Field was closed for several hours Tuesday evening as a precaution after an unintentional "hoax" comment was made.

According to Julie Ziegenhorn, the NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs Officer, someone in a commercial vehicle made a comment to the sentry on duty just before 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Out of caution, the gate was closed to traffic.

"It turned out to be more of a hoax comment, but our security members take security of NAS Whiting Field operations and personnel very seriously and took appropriate precautions by closing the gate temporarily," Ziegenhorn said in an emailed statement. "The security and safety of NAS Whiting Field personnel and operations are paramount and gate sentries take all precautions to ensure security is maintained at all times."

After an investigation, it was found the comment was not credible. The gate was reopened to traffic.

