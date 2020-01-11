Northwest Florida residents prepare for strong storms this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Emergency officials in Northwest, Florida say they are prepared for any severe weather threat that might hit the area this weekend. Authorities say they want residents to be prepared for the worst as well. Santa Rosa County Emergency Management Operations Chief Tom Lloyd says the staff is monitoring the weather very closely and wants everyone to have a plan.

“Hopefully you have your hurricane supplies left over from the previous hurricane season,” Lloyd said. “You want to make sure you have a kit and a plan. If dangerous weather rolls through, you want to see the safest shelter in the residence, which is towards the middle of the house with no windows.”

Residents in Pensacola say they are well prepared and ready for the worst.

“I think right now what I’m really doing is making sure my phones are charged and we have batteries for our flashlights,” Michelle said. “I do live downtown and I’m worried the electricity will go out. I might also park my car a little higher.”

Emergency officials want to remind residents to make plans for their pets.

