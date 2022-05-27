BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash has caused the northbound lanes on I-65 to become blocked. This crash occurred near mile marker 28.

ALEA says the accident happened around 10:39 a.m. According to ALGO traffic, the estimated time for this crash to be cleared will be around 10 p.m. ALEA encourages traffic to find an alternate route around this crash.

You can track the ALGO traffic details on this crash here.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers are continuing to monitor this crash and will update the situation throughout the day. No injuries have been reported from this crash at this time.