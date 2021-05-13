North Dakota city now accepting cryptocurrency to pay utility bills

The City of Williston is taking bills, digitally.

Effective immediately, any type of cryptocurrency will now be accepted as a form of payment.

Currently, utility bills are the only bills eligible, but over time officials say they hope to expand it to other things like landfill usage, permits and licenses.

The city’s Finance Director tells KX News shifting to this form of payment option will help lower physical interactions and provide more of a convenience for people.

He says Williston is the only city in the state accepting cryptocurrencies and only one of three in the whole country.

“To be a part of that is very monumental for us and what I could say without getting into too much detail is we have a lot of things rolling out of the finance department,” Hercules Cummings said.

Cummings says they plan they plan to soon accept Google Pay, Apple Pay and other forms of digital payments.

