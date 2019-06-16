North Carolina teen credits God, app for surviving crash

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (CNN) – Many teens don’t want their parents to know where they are all the time but one North Carolina teen wants to change their minds. The 17-year-old said a tracking app saved her life when her car ran off the road.

“The first hour, I was frantic. I was looking for ways to get out and I was thinking of just different things I could do,” Macy Smith said.

Pinned down, Macy was unable to find her phone. She says the only thing in her reach was her Bible.

“Since the second I laid my hand on that Bible, I knew that that was God telling me that it was all in His hands, and it was happening for a reason and that I would be OK.”

Finally, she heard a car stop and the door shut.

“I hadn’t cried the whole time that I was under my car at all but when my stepdad got down to the car and held my hand through the sunroof, I couldn’t hold it in anymore,” Macy said.

“I can’t even imagine how a person her age remained calm, and I’m just grateful for her faith and I’m grateful for her grit,” said Catrina Alexander, Macy’s mom.

Her family members found her using the Find My Friends app, which tracks Apple devices like iPhones.

Macy and her mom both say that app made all the difference in the world.

“Having that location, if we didn’t have that, we would have never known where to look. I’m certain that that is what saved her life,” Catrina said.

Macy has a fractured neck and lots of nerve damage. There’s a long road to recovery ahead.

She says along with getting better, her mission is to spread the word about the importance of apps like these.

“I definitely feel like God spared my life for a reason. I want to share my message because teenagers need to hear it from me. If you had been through what I’ve been through, you would never say that you didn’t want that app.”

After finding her, Macy’s family also used the app to let rescue crews know where she was.

There are many apps with similar functionality available for Androids and other smartphones.