North Carolina police searching for abducted 4-year-old girl

News

by: WGHP Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, N.C. — Liberty police are looking for an abducted 4-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Imonie Arily Stanback was abducted from Freedom Preschool by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child, according to Liberty police.

Imonie is 3 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bow that glows, a gray Old Navy jacket, an orange and white shirt, black tights and blue and white socks.

Anyone who knows where the child is located is asked to call Liberty police at (336) 622-9053.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories