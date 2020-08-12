North Carolina man accused of killing 5-year-old neighbor has first court appearance

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 25-year-old man charged with shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy over the weekend in Wilson had his first court appearance Tuesday.

Wilson police say Darius Sessoms shot and killed Cannon Hinnant at a home on Archers Road.

Investigators quickly identified Sessoms as the suspect and began a manhunt.

Sessoms was captured Monday at a residence in Goldsboro by members of the Wilson Police Department with assistance from U.S. Marshals, Goldsboro police, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Cannon Hinnant

Sessoms was transported to Wilson where he was charged with first-degree murder and received no bond.

On Tuesday, Sessoms appeared for about 10 minutes via video conference before a judge.

The judge formally advised Sessoms on the charges against him.

Sessoms has a probable cause hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.

Darius Sessoms

Cannon’s family say they’ve known the suspect for many years while living near each other.

“We used to play together and I never thought he’d kill someone. A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5 years old which she should never have to do. He’ll never be forgotten,” said Rachel Pipkin, a cousin of Cannon’s mother.

The city’s mayor was shaken by the tragedy and came out to pay his respects.

“I have a child that’s 5 years old. My heart broke right then. I went home right then and I took my baby and just hugged her,” said Carlton Stevens, the mayor of Wilson.

The family says Cannon was set to start kindergarten Monday, but say he’s now fulfilling a new mission with a higher power.

They say Sessoms’ arrest doesn’t bring Cannon back but that it does help them start to heal.

The family says they are now beginning the process of planning a funeral.

