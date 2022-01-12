NOPD on the search for Lacombe Street shooting suspect, vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of what appears to be a gray Volkswagon sedan believed to have been used in a shooting in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Lacombe Street by what the NOPD described the perpetrator as a “thinly built black male with light complexion between 30 to 40 years of age.”

Supposed suspect’s vehicle used in Lacombe Street shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the vehicle or the perpetrator in this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories