NOPD on the search for Lacombe Street shooting suspect, vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of what appears to be a gray Volkswagon sedan believed to have been used in a shooting in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Lacombe Street by what the NOPD described the perpetrator as a “thinly built black male with light complexion between 30 to 40 years of age.”

Supposed suspect’s vehicle used in Lacombe Street shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 (Photo: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the vehicle or the perpetrator in this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.