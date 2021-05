MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – NOAA predicts a 60-percent chance of this upcoming hurricane season to be above normal.

Colorado State University released their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast over a month ago. This year they predict that it will be an above average hurricane season while NOAA is in the middle.

It is important to know that it only takes one storm to alter lives. We should all prepare the same for this upcoming hurricane season.