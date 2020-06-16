‘No criminality’ found after NYPD officers sickened by Shake Shack milkshakes that may have been tainted with bleach

NYPD police officers watch demonstrators in Times Square on June 1, 2020, during a “Black Lives Matter” protest.(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY – New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD’s Chief of Detectives tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

A union had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.

Another union said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed.

Shake Shack tweeted that it was horrified by the reports and was working with police.