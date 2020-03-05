No bond set for Pensacola woman arrested in 2008 baby death

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The woman arrested in the 2008 Baby Boy Horry case was held over to circuit court on Tuesday.

The Horry County judge told Jennifer Sahr, 32, the county court has no jurisdiction to set bond for a homicide charge and sent her to circuit court. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Friday in the Horry County Judicial Complex.

Sahr also was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family.

Sahr was served with a warrant for homicide by child abuse. Police say she is the mother of the baby wrapped in a tote bag and left inside a box.

Horry County police said the Carolina Regional Fugitive US Marshals Task Force apprehended Jennifer Sahr in North Myrtle Beach. She is being held at J Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the arrest warrant, “It was determined the child had survived birth and is believed to have been alive when it was abandoned. Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed the defendant, Jennifer Sahr, was the biological mother of the child,” the warrant states. “She was the one responsible for the neglect of the child, failing to supply the child with adequate food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare which did result in the child’s death.”

An attorney representing Sahr, Greg McCollum, said she traveled from Pensacola to the North Myrtle Beach area on Tuesday with plans to turn herself in tomorrow morning. He said they were in contact with Horry County Police about the plans.

After checking in to a place in North Myrtle Beach, McCollum says Sahr was arrested.

Sahr is a stay-at-home mother of two young children living with her husband in Pensacola, McCollum said. He said Sahr just found out on Monday about the warrants.

Karrie Holden with the US Marshals said Sahr was cooperative during the arrest and was arrested without incident.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Warrants have been issued in the 2008 case of Baby Boy Horry.

Horry County police on Tuesday said warrants for homicide by child abuse have been issued for Jennifer Sahr, 32, of Pensacola, Florida. Sahr’s last name was previously Rickel and she was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time.

“This development comes after scientific evidence provided Horry County Police Department with a new lead in the investigation,” police said in a press statement. “The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed that Sahr is the biological mother of the child.”

Composite sketch of Baby Boy Horry (courtesy: HCPD)

The newborn child who became known as Baby Boy Horry was found by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area off of Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway. He had been wrapped in a tote bag and placed inside of a box. An autopsy showed that, when the child was placed outside, it was a viable infant.

“Over the last 12 years, the Horry County community has demonstrated a commitment to keeping the memory of Baby Boy Horry alive. It is our sincere hope that this new development will bring the community and all who have been touched by this case some sense of peace.,” HCPD also says.

“Baby Boy Horry is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery, where a memorial headstone was erected in his honor. A memorial service is held at the site every year, led by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge and members of the community,” HCPD adds. The case remains opens and more charges are possible.

Authorities also say they know who the child’s father is and have been in contact with him.

Baby boy Horry was found in a bag in some woods off Highway 544 between Socastee and Conway in December 2008. The unidentified infant, known as ‘Baby Horry,’ was just hours old when he was abandoned, wrapped in a blanket and left in a shopping bag on Meadowbrook Road.

Baby Horry became part of our county family as he was discovered abandoned just three weeks before Christmas in 2008 and we are eager to assist in pursuing justice for him. Robert, myself and our department appreciate everyone who has helped us remember him and celebrate his short life throughout the last 11 years. CHIEF DEPUTY CORONER TAMARA WILLARD

HCPD adds “community members are reminded that, if they find themselves with a newborn they cannot care for, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, known as Daniel’s Law, allows the parent to safely surrender the child to a hospital, law enforcement agency, fire station, or church.”

HCPD was assisted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, SC Law Enforcement Division, Coastal Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

