Nighttime lane restrictions on Pensacola Bay Bridge from July 12-17

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from the bridge approach in Gulf Breeze extending for about 3,500 feet from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 12, through Saturday, July 17.

Crews will be pouring concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure that remains
under construction. The planned activities are weather-dependent and might be delayed or rescheduled.

The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

