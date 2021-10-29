Night work to begin on downtown Pensacola’s energy improvement plan

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power’s energy grid modernization project in downtown Pensacola will shift to nighttime work will begin Sunday, Oct. 31, and continue through November.



Crews will work Sunday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. on South Palafox Street between Garden and Government streets.



Gulf Power says working at night minimizes traffic, parking and pedestrian inconveniences for residents and businesses downtown. Crews will be installing cable in the new underground duct system after the excavation portion of the project was completed in May.



“We worked with local businesses, the Downtown Improvement Board and the City of Pensacola to shift the work hours to minimize disruptions for the community,” said Rick Byars, Gulf Power regional manager for external affairs, in a press release. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience as we move forward with this project that will further improve our reliability in the area for a long time to come.”



The $86 million project, which began in 2018 and is on track for completion in early 2023, is upgrading the 70-year-old network that delivers power to homes and businesses downtown.



The modernization of the energy network under the downtown streets and sidewalks involves replacement of concrete-encased duct systems, power cables, transformers and protection equipment.