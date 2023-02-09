MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Night to Shine will also be one to remember for a lot of people living with disabilities in our community.

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine prom for people with special needs is happening in-person on Friday, for the first time since 2020. It will take place on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at different churches all over the world.

The event will resemble a prom. The celebration includes a crowing ceremony, a red-carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, and much more.

The first Night to Shine was held in 2015; the last in-person Night to Shine took place in 2020, with participation from more than 700 churches throughout all 50 states and 34 countries, according to the Tim Tebow Foundation’s website.

A college pastor from Dayspring Baptist Church in Mobile, who is hosting one of this year’s Night to Shine events locally, says they want the special needs community to know that they are important and deserve to be celebrated.

“It’s just to communicate the simple message, that they’re valuable because they are created in the image of God and we believe that for all people but this night, February 10 will be one where we get to say that to a community that probably doesn’t get to hear that nearly enough,” said Chandler Grimsley.

On Friday night, Remington College will be present to do hair and makeup for guests. There will also be shoe shiners to make sure the participants are ready for their big night.

Grimsley says Dayspring will also have special activities for guests who want to do more than dance.

“They have a sensory room where there will be therapy dogs and professionals that help them. Sometimes it gets loud and a little bit rowdy, which is fun, but everybody needs a spot to kind of relax,” said Grimsley. “There’s a game room where they can play checkers and video games and things like that.”

If you or your loved one has special needs and wants to attend Night to Shine but can’t make it in-person, there will be a virtual option to enjoy the prom night from home.

