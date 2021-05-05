Niceville man charged with second-degree murder of girlfriend

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Niceville man in connection with the death of his girlfriend at their Pine Street mobile home earlier this year.

57-year old Bret Steven Bay is now charged with second-degree murder. OCSO Investigators say Bay strangled Lauryn Marotto, whose body was discovered Jan. 13 on a bedroom floor wrapped in sheets and comforters. Bay had left a hand-written note stating he and Marotto had been involved in a “violent” traffic crash on Jan. 8 and Marotto had become “groggy.” He said when they got home she had blue lips and was unresponsive. In the note he also states: “I know what I’ve done is wrong and gruesome, but I really didn’t want her to go.”

Bay’s roommate called the OCSO after finding the note and discovering that both Bay and his car had disappeared. Bay was found and arrested on Feb. 27 in Little Rock, Arkansas, on an OCSO warrant for tampering with physical evidence. He was extradited to Okaloosa County and held in the Okaloosa County Jail. Wednesday afternoon, he was served an additional warrant for homicide by strangulation.