Niceville biker expected to recover after running off roadway

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 64-year-old Niceville man is expected to recover after crashing his motorcycle off the roadway in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report says the man was riding on Sandy Landing Road just south of Elsie Boyette Road at about 2 p.m. Sunday. FHP says the man was driving too fast for the curve in the roadway and attempted to slow, but was unsuccessful, and he ran off the roadway to the east and crashed.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart by helicopter for his injuries and is expected to recover. FHP says he was wearing a helmet and all protective riding gear.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.