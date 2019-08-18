Newman’s Ambulance marks 80 years Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local ambulance company is marking 80 years in business later today. Newman’s Ambulance is throwing a “Great Gatsby” style party at 6 pm Sunday evening at 4128 Government Boulevard.

According to a news release: “We’re Alabama’s oldest, family-owned ambulance company who have been serving Mobile County and our community over the past 80 years and we look forward for 80 more!” The news release says they expect to have some elected officials as well as local first-responders on hand.