New Years Day homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department, officers with the South Precinct were dispatched to 24th Street South around 2 a.m. to the call of a person shot.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound lying in a parking lot by a Birmingham Police Officer.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the man to UAB Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the shooting may have been the result of a fight between multiple individuals. Currently, there is no one in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.