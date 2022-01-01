New Years Day homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department, officers with the South Precinct were dispatched to 24th Street South around 2 a.m. to the call of a person shot.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound lying in a parking lot by a Birmingham Police Officer.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the man to UAB Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the shooting may have been the result of a fight between multiple individuals. Currently, there is no one in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories