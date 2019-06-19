NEW VIDEO: Massive flames at Key Harbour in Perdido Key, fire spread to nearby condos

UPDATE (12:45 P.M.) — Both lanes of Perdido Beach Boulevard have reopened.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A woman who lives at Key Harbour Condominiums describes the chaos as she and her husband escaped a massive fire.

Linda Davis told News 5 photojournalist Jason Garcia that she and her husband were the last of the neighbors to get out of the complex, and ashes covered her car as she drove away.

The fire began in a three-story unit at the complex on Perdido Key Drive before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The complex is within walking distance of the Flora Bama.

