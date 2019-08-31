NEW VIDEO: Fans, players run for cover during football game shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has obtained video of the chaos following a football game where 9 people were shot Friday night. The video shows players on the field and fans in the stands running for cover. Players from LeFlore and Williamson high schools scatter and duck on the sidelines and in the bleachers.

You can also see fans lying down on the bleachers, trying to take cover from the violence happening. A small child in a Batman t-shirt is seen crying and running up the bleachers for safety.

Saturday morning a 17-year-old LeFlore student turned himself in for the shooting. Deangelo Parnell is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department. Police say it all started over a fight and Parnell started indiscriminately firing into the crowd. 5 of the victims were listed in critical condition Friday night. But MPD did not have an update on conditions early Saturday other than to say some of the victims had been released from the hospital.