New Toyota Tundra engine to be made in Alabama

The 2022 Toyota Tundra’s new engine will be made in Alabama. (Toyota photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Toyota Alabama will be the sole North American producer of a new twin-turbo V6 engine for the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

According to Toyota Alabama, the new engine production added 450 jobs, bringing the plant’s total employment to 1,800. The engine production represents a $288 million investment in Huntsville operations.

Toyota says it redesigned the 2022 Tundra from the ground up. The engine made in Huntsville will produce 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota’s standard i-FORCE 3.5L twin-turbo V6 produces up to 389 horsepower. (Toyota photo)

According to Toyota, the new Tundra’s design will give it a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,940 pounds.

The truck is expected to go on sale later this year. Pricing has not been announced.

The Huntsville plant has a ceremony planned for Oct. 8 to celebrate the production of the new engine.