New tech programs highlight new Saraland school year

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A new school year begins in Saraland today. Students go back to class starting this morning and they can expect some changes in science and other programs. We’re talking about more programs in the area of science, technology, engineering, and math. That’s collectively better known as STEM programs. They also have some new reading programs.

According to a school official, some of those programs include:

Newsela – It’s a reading program that focuses on current events and periodicals. It encourages students to critically examine news and information sources to separate legitimate sources from “fake news”. Its primary focus is using current news to help enhance learning on contemporary classroom subject.

There are coding classes. They even have a coding club for girls called, “Girls That Code.” In robotics and engineering, they have a car at the high school that they get to experiment on. The nursing program is in partnership with the University of Mobile. There’s a new wing at the high school that has two classrooms filled with cool learning tools like realistic mannequins.