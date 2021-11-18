New Smucker’s facility will bring 750 jobs to Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A major company will soon expand into central Alabama, bringing 750 jobs and over $1 billion in capital investment.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission announced that J.M. Smucker Co. will build a new manufacturing facility at the JeffMet Industrial Park in McCalla to support its Smucker’s “Uncrustables” line. County leaders said this is the biggest economic development project in the history of the region.

“With a capital investment of $1.1 billion, this is one of the largest economic development projects in Alabama,” said Commissioner Steve Ammons, chair of the economic development committee. “It’s important for us to recognize the previous commission and their forethought to add acreage to the JeffMet Industrial Complex. The McCalla area is hot right now due to useable land availability, interstate access, and growth potential. We are excited for the continued momentum of job creation for the citizens of Jeff CO and the region as a whole.”

The project will bring 750 new jobs to Jefferson County.

Following Smucker’s purchase of approximately 225 acres, Jefferson County will have up to 300 acres remaining at the industrial complex.

Projects that recently located in the park include AMR Capital, Norfolk Southern, and Gulf Distributing, which are all currently under construction.